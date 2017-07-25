Official sources said that the team would be headed by V Shashank Shekhar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The team will comprise of officials from the NITI Ayog and Ministries of Agriculture, Rural Development, Finance, Roads Transport, etc.

According to the plan chalked out for the visit of the team, immediately after their arrival, members of the Central team will have a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officers of the State Government. Members of the team will also visit areas like Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Gohpur, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Barpeta and Barak valley districts to assess the situation on the ground. The team is scheduled to return to New Delhi on July 29.