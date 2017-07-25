BENGALURU, July 24 - Renowned space scientist and former ISRO chairman UR Rao, who was the brain behind India’s first satellite Aryabhatta and guided the country’s key space programmes, died here today due to age-related ailments. The 85-year-old passed away at his residence here. Rao is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.
From India’s humble space programme Aryabhatta in 1975 to its missions to the Moon (Chandrayan-1) and Mars (Mangalyan) and the proposed Aditya solar mission, Rao was involved in all ISRO’s key programmes till date in one capacity or the other.
He is credited with playing a pivotal role in establishing satellite technology that saw the launch of a wide array of satellites, including Bhaskara, APPLE, Rohini, INSAT-1 and INSAT-2 series of multipurpose communication and meteorological satellites, IRS-1A, IRS-1B, IRS-1C and 1D remote sensing satellites. – PTI