



From India’s humble space programme Aryabhatta in 1975 to its missions to the Moon (Chandrayan-1) and Mars (Mangalyan) and the proposed Aditya solar mission, Rao was involved in all ISRO’s key programmes till date in one capacity or the other.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in establishing satellite technology that saw the launch of a wide array of satellites, including Bhaskara, APPLE, Rohini, INSAT-1 and INSAT-2 series of multipurpose communication and meteorological satellites, IRS-1A, IRS-1B, IRS-1C and 1D remote sensing satellites. – PTI