Announcing this, Narayan Melang Konwar, DC, Sivasagar told mediapersons recently that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken special initiative to fulfil the long-standing dream of the people of Sivasagar following a stalemate halting the project since the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi laid the foundation stone on February 19, 2011. The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has accorded permission to introduce Petroleum Engineering (30 seats), Chemical Engineering (30 seats) and Pipeline Engineering (30 seats) at the RGIPT Sivasagar campus from September 10 next.

Construction work of the temporary campus of the RGIPT began from January last and after some initial disturbances from some antisocial elements, work on the temporary administrative- cum-classroom building is progressing smoothly. Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner in a meeting held in his office told leading citizens that a monitoring public committee with members of the local society, senior citizens, organizations and administration will be constituted soon to supervise the progress of the project and coordinate with ONGC which had contributed over Rs 300 crore for implementing the project.

With the formal inauguration of classes at RGIPT along with other ongoing projects like the Assam Rajiv Gandhi Cooperative University and the ONGC Super Speciality Hospital, Sivasagar is all set to become an important centre for education and healthcare in Assam.