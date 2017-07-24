“Udharbondh constituency has been plagued with a plethora of problems over the past many years due to foul play by the former Government and its ministers. Our names have been dragged in order to malign our image and to taint our party,” Shome said here. He added that the unscrupulous elements are finding it tough to swallow the bitter pill of withdrawal of ‘slip system’ of transporting stones by trucks from the quarries.

Echoing the legislator, Uday Sankar Goswami, president of Cachar district BJP said that none of the elected public representatives from the BJP have any intent to be involved in corruption of any kind and made it clear that the allegations are a way to tarnish the image of the leaders who are focused on ushering in development in the Valley in particular, and the State in general.

On the other hand, in reply to a question on the status of the surface communication network from Sadarghat point to Mahasadak via Rongpur, the Udharbondh MLA said that Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned for the 2.33 km road stretch, which will be repaired soon.

Moreover, the MLA mentioned that repair work on the 16.5 km road from Mahasadak to Silchar Airport will start from October this year. He said that in addition to Rs 54 crore sanctioned for road repair, another Rs 8 crore will be required for the work, for which they have placed an additional appeal before the Government.