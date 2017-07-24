The NABARD, in association with Women Development Centre (WDC) conducted a programme at Dhemaji DRDA training hall recently and discussed every possible aspect of water conservation measures. The NABARD officials also collected feedback from the concerning Krishi Jaldoots and assured the farmers to chalk out action plan for irrigation in the targeted cultivation sites.

The NGO, which was chosen by NABARD to carry out ‘water campaign’ in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts of North Assam, has already completed its project works. It covered campaign in 350 villages in Dhemaji district, including 80 villages fall under Murkong Selek Tribal Development (Jonai) Block, besides covering Bordoloni and Machkhowa blocks respectively.

Highlighting the motto of the water conservation campaign, District Development Manager of NABARD (Lakhimpur) Samarendra Das said their initiative was to make the rural farmers aware about diverse aspects of water conservation, efficient water use, and enhancement of traditional methods in agriculture with a localised approach. The trained Krishi Jaldoots assigned in field works outlined resource mapping on the availability of check dam, natural water sources and possible measures of water conservation and gathered feedback on need-based irrigation schemes.

Divisional Manager of NABARD O Reddy, who addressed the occasion, informed that they would formulate action plan, which would be forwarded to the district administration and line departments for assessment of scheme feasibility. He is optimistic that NABARD initiative in the field of agriculture would definitely boost crop productivity and bring food and nutritional security to the poor farmers.

Among others, WDC Director Sister Betsey and Project Director Bhagyawati Bhuyan, Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists Dr Gunjan Gogoi besides agriculture officials and bankers also attended the programme and shared their suggestions.