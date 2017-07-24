The release also said that in this regard, a three-day workshop was organised recently in the school which was conducted by Anshu Kummar and Nandan Bist, both research engineers at Harbour Technologies in collaboration with IIT, Mumbai on “Auto Robotics & Solar Panel and Smart Energy System” for 120 selected cadets from class VII to X and accordingly these participating cadets were further divided into several sub groups for practical knowhow and effectiveness.

The release further added that apart from creating a practical environment for teaching-learning in the school, the workshop also aimed at exposing the cadets to the emerging fields of science and technology as in “Robotics” the cadets were introduced to basic electronic components, stimulation software, design circuit with micro controller, assembling of robots, moving of robots with embedded C language etc., while the session in “Solar Panel & Smart Energy System” included importance of solar energy, basics of electrical circuits, soldering techniques, circuit design using solar panel viz., mobile charger, solar power fan, solar power car, introduction to micro controller, light follower including using embedded C language etc.