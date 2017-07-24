The four-day-long programme with a variety of events with cultural, social and academic interest is scheduled to be organised in the first week of January, 2018 under the aegis of the Darrang district unit of the Asom Natya Sanmilan. Briefing the media about the initial preparations, Dulal Roy, the president of the Sanmilan and an eminent drama activist of the country assured to present around 20 selected quality dramas from groups across the State and even from the NSD and the Sangeet Natak Academy. “We know unlike the commercial mobile theatres, we don’t have a wide range of audience. We have a distinct targeted audience who are socially and culturally conscious and have their own choice. So, we are very much careful about the taste of our audience and hope we can fulfil their thirst for good quality dramas during our celebration.”

Regarding three awards to be presented in memory of legendary playwright, dramatist Mahendra Borthakur, Braja Nath Sharma and Dr Tarini Kanta Ray, Dulal Roy explained that the awards have been presented to recognise the sincere and hard work of the selected artistes serving in the field of amateur theatre in the State as well as at the national and international levels. “We introduced the Dr Tarini Kanta Ray award especially to offer our honour to people already established at the national and international level and Seema Biswas, Adil Hussain and Dr Tripurari Sarma, faculty in NSD, Delhi are among the recipients. This has made a good impact on the people outside the State about our organisation,” Roy maintained. He expected the participation of around 500 people from different fields of amateur theatre all over India at the four-day mega drama event.

It will also feature many other theatre-related programmes including a couple of academic seminars. Meanwhile, a 51-member main reception committee and 22 sub-committees have been formed for the smooth functioning of the proposed session.