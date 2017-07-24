All these areas are known for paddy and jute cultivation. However, this year, the devastating flood has already damaged several hectares of crops. The poor farmers are now eagerly waiting for help from the State Agriculture department. “The flash flood has washed way the entire paddy crops and is threatening to displace us. However, the State Government seems to be aloof about our problems. The need of the hour is to provide more help to the farmers,” said a group of farmers in the locality.

Not only that, livestock in several parts of the district is facing threat from the flood as the grassland areas have been inundated.

“The grassland areas in many parts of the flood-affected villages have been submerged for which over 30,000 cattle are now in great danger. The Government must provide us adequate fodder for the survival of our cattle,” said Moho Ali, a progressive cattle farmer of Bardia village in Palasbari LAC in South Kamrup.

Hundreds of roads have also been destroyed leading to disruption of surface communication in the affected villages of Kamrup district. What is more unfortunate is that power supply in several villages of the district has remained cut off till date.

“Several schools and Government offices have also been damaged by flood. Paschim Bhatkhowadia NC Anganwadi Centre and Bhatkhowadia Anganwadi Centre located at Bhatkhowadia in Palasbari LAC have been washed away by flood. Besides, Ghunapara Angawadi Centre located at Bhatkhowadia village, Pagladia ME Madrassa, Hengratari LP School, Bardia Anchalik LP School, Bardia Chapori LP School, Uttar Bhatkhowadia LP School under Palasbari Revenue circle in the Kamrup district are on the verge of being eroded by the Brahmaputra,” said Abdus Salam, headmaster of Bhatkhowadia ME Madrassa of Palasbari LAC.

Kurihamari Mini PHC, which is said to be the lifeline of 20 villages, is also facing a serious threat from the floods. The problem is aggravated further as people in many parts of the flood-affected areas are suffering from water-borne diseases.