In the 8 Ball champiosnhip, Mridul Das walked away with the champion trophy while Rajesh Kumar had to be content with the runner-up title. In the 9 Ball event, Mridul Das clinched the title while Ankit Bothra finished runners-up. Rajesh Kumar was adjudged the player of the tournament in the 8 Ball event while Mridul Das was the best player in the 9 Ball championship. Altogether 64 players participated in the events.

Deputy Inpector General of Police (CID), Assam, Raunak Ali Hazarika was the chief guest in the closing ceremony along with Mrs United Nation 2017 Roshni Hassan, international footballer Holicharan Narzary and president of All Assam Billiards and Snooker Association, Rajib Saikia.