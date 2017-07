Riyan unbeaten on 61

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 23 - Assam boy Riyan Parag was unbeaten on 61 off 118 balls with 10 hits to the fence in the first four-day match between India U-19 and England U-19 at Cheslerfield in England today. Put in to bat, India were 325 for 5 at the time of filing of this report. Manoj Karla (122) and Parthiv Shaw (86) were the other leading scorers for India.