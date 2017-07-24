|
Trisha clinches double crown
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 23 - Trisha Gogoi clinched double crown in the 9th All Assam Major Ranking Championship organised by the Don Bosco Alumni, Guwahati at the Nihal Singh Thakur TT Hall at the Don Bosco school premises here.
Results: Youth Girls Winner: Trisha Gogoi (Guwahati), Runners-up: Adrija Sarma (OIL), 3rd Position: Gargee Goswami (Guwahati). Youth Boys: Winner: Shankab Gautam Baruah (OIL), Runners-up: Zubayr Arshad Baruah (Guwahati), 3rd position: Zidav Gogoi (Dibrugarh). Women’s Winner: Trisha Gogoi(Guwahati), Runners-up: Kritika Upadhaya (Guwahati), 3rd position: Gargee Goswami (Ghy) and Adrija Sarmah (OIL). Men’s Winner: Anal Kashyap (OIL), Runners-up: Shankab Gautam Baruah (OIL), 3rd position: Bhaskarjyoti Sarma (Golaghat) and Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (Dibrugarh).