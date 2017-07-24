

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating the Chief Minister’s Sports Award, Grant-in-aid Distribution and Felicitation Ceremony of successful UPSC candidates in Guwahati, on Sunday. – UB photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating the Chief Minister’s Sports Award, Grant-in-aid Distribution and Felicitation Ceremony of successful UPSC candidates in Guwahati, on Sunday. – UB photos

Attending the Chief Minister’s Sports Award, Grant-in-aid Distribution and Felicitation ceremony of the successful UPSC candidates here today, Sonowal vowed to prepare 500 playgrounds in the rural areas so that talent hunt process could be started in every nook and corner of the State.

He also said that young talents in the rural areas will be picked so that they can be provided training in the State Sports Academy which will be started in the Sarusajai Sports Complex here in the name of Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

“Sports is a way of life and to produce good human being we have to put stress in drawing youngsters towards the playground,” said the Chief Minister.

He also made an appeal to the parents and teachers to encourage their children and students to take sports seriously.

Finance, Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present on the occasion, said that the State Government is planning to reserve sports quota in the government jobs in order to encourage the talented sportspersons. He also revealed that a plan has been prepared through which in 50 selected colleges in the State skill developing centres will be set up where students can prepare for various competitive examinations. Sports minister Naba Kumar Doley; PHE Minister Rihan Daimary; Commissioner and Secretary, Sports, Ashutosh Agnihotri, Secretary Sports Sanjib Gohain Baruah, Janardan Deva Goswami, Satradhikar of Uttar Kamalabari Satra and Queen Ojha, vice chairman, Sports Authority of Assam also were also present on the occasion.

The function was organised jointly by the Directorate of Sports and State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Students and Youth Welfare. Thirty sportspersons of the State who won medals at various international sports events in Olympic sports disciplines were given cash incentives and memento to assist them in their coaching and training.

Doley announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for Hima Das who recently came fifth in the girls 200m of the World U-18 Athletic Championship in Nairobi.

Member secretary of the SLAC Lakhya Konwar welcomed the gathering and explained in details about the scheme. He said that the SLAC is focusing on providing financial assistance to sportspersons, organisations and students so that the scenario of sports and education could be improved in the State.

Altogether 25 district sports associations and 35 State sports associations were provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 36,000 respectively in the function.

Noted sportspersons including the likes of Bhogeswar Baruah, Shiva Thapa, Gilbertson Sangma, Tashen Bora, Taibun Nesa, Swadhin Dekaraja, among others were also honoured in the function.

The 13 successful UPSC candidates were also felicitated by the Chief Minister on the occasion today.

Players receiving cash incentive: Hima Das, Lopamudra Gohain Dev, Bristikongana Gogoi, Ngathem Jotin Singh, L Thoinu Chanu, D Basumatary, Bangita Hazarika, Ruptu Gogoi, Mridul Bora, Birdie Boro, Sanjay Boro, Himani Boro, Rodali Barua, Tasin Begum, Sabita Ramchiary, Nirman Rupam Kashyap, Vhagyashree Neogi, Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ashmita Chaliha, Holicharan Narzary, Aman Chetri, Jamuna Boro, Shiva Thapa, Lovelina Boragohain, Pramila Daimary, Abantika Deka, Ningshi Block Hazarika, Rakesh Rai, Ritu Neog, Hriday Hazarika, Anu Chutia, Bastab Tapan Bodoloi, Rajni Devi.