Viswema Youth Organisation president Visakho Kiso said that travellers and other public, on Saturday, were seen commuting through the newly repaired road on foot. Earlier officials from PWD and BRO inspected the site and expressed hope that by today evening, light vehicles will be able to pass through.

Kiso also said that right after the landslide along the highway on July 15, altogether 400 volunteers from Viswema Village Council, Viswema Women Organisation, Viswema Youth Organisation and Viswema Students Union swung into action by helping travellers in carrying their luggage and also helped the old and sick persons in their onward journey. Till July 17, continuous landslide occurred due to which a new footpath had to be dug and 300 volunteers helped in digging it, he said.

During the landslide, the worst affected were students as in Viswema villages alone, four government primary schools, two higher secondary schools, two high schools, one middle school and two colleges are located. On Saturday, MLA Er Kropol Vitsu visited the landslide-affected area. He thanked the PWD, Kohima district administration, police, BRO and others for their selfless service in repairing the road.

The Viswema Youth Organisation president also thanked the youth organisations from Khuzama, Kidima, Jakhama, SAYO, SASU, Viswema Baptist Khriesarii Krotho, St Joseph students from Viswema and Khuzama and those who volunteered to help in restoring the road. – Correspondent