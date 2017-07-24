“We have identified the polluted leaders and had filtered them from the party for good. Only the faithful leaders are now in the party. The party can work peacefully and conveniently for the welfare of the party and the Naga people since corrupt and polluted leaders have been removed from the party,” Liezietsu said, while addressing party functionaries at his private residence this afternoon.

Calling the 11 MLAs who voted against the trust motion moved by Chief Minister TR Zeliang in the State Assembly on July 21 and stood firm with the party as the “seeds of NPF party”, he urged party leaders and workers to stand firm on their conviction and principles. According to him, NPF will grow taller and stronger with only the faithful and dedicated leaders to lead the party.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-RSS ideology and principles, the former Chief Minister said that the NPF has severed all ties with the BJP to protect the identity and the rights of the Nagas. He said that earlier, due to its alliance with the BJP, the party on many occasions could not speak out the truth, adding that now, the NPF does not have any hesitation to speak the truth for the Naga people.

Further, the NPF president said the NPF is not against Hinduism, but asserted that it will not allow the saffron party to create disturbance to Naga politics. He went on alleged that Governor PB Acharya, who is also a hardcore RSS pracharak, violated all the constitutional provisions and established laws to bring down his government. Liezietsu opined that Acharya will never achieve his dream to install a BJP government in Nagaland.