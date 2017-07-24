Mizoram State Home Department officials said that the next round of peace parleys might need to be deferred as the Mizoram government is yet to complete its “homework” for the proposed talks.

The next round of peace talks is likely to be held in August and is believed to be the last official level talks after which the ongoing parleys would be elevated to “political level”, the officials further said.

The peace talks between the Mizoram government and the HPC (D) was revived in August last year after it had ended in a deadlock over extension of period of Suspension of Operation (SoO) in 2013. So far, both sides had held talks on four occasions with the first round of talks being held in Aizawl on August 10 last year. This was followed by another two rounds of talks in 2016 (October 5 and December 16). The fourth round of peace talks was held on April 28 this year which ended in a ‘positive note’.

The Mizoram Home department officials had stated earlier that four rounds of talks held since August 10 last year were held under cordial atmosphere and mutual trusts. Both sides were optimistic in finding an amicable solution to the Hmar political imbroglio.