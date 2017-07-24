



Rijiju was speaking after launching the RIWATCH (Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage) Museum at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal on Saturday.

While cautioning that ‘our culture should not be influenced by western civilization’, he called for shouldering responsibility to pass on cultural traditions to the generation next.

Rijiju said that the RIWATCH museum is a live museum where culture of various tribes of the state and North East region can be exchanged and one can do further documentation and research on it for preservation of age-old cultural heritage.

Arunachal’s Art and Culture Minister Dr Mohesh Chai, in his speech, while calling for preservation of cultural heritage, informed that as per UNESCO report there are 32 languages in Arunachal Pradesh which are on the verge of extinction. He added that the government is initiating programme and policies to revive those languages of minor and major tribes.

Among others, Rajya Sabha MP Mukut Mithi, Parliamentary Secretary Gum Tayeng, local MLA Mutchu Mithi, Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Deepak Shinde, SP Sanjay Kr Sain, ex-MLA Laeta Umbrey and ZPC Sipi Elapara were also present on the occasion.

Later, the Union Minister inaugurated the 235.8 metres span Chimari bridge along the Roing-Tezu road. The bridge has been constructed by BRO, Udayak/752TF/1446 BCC at an estimated cost of Rs 12,895 lakh.