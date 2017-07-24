



“This looks like a larger conspiracy as it not only targets me but the Congress party too,” said MPCC president and sitting Congress MLA Haokip while addressing a press conference here this afternoon. “I will be with the Congress party. I have my personal integrity,” he added.

“As the matter was circulated in the social media, I’m compelled to move court as well as cyber crime authority for necessary steps,” he said. Besides, the party will also take up further course of action in this regard, he added.

The MPCC president’s reaction came after his photograph appeared on BJP billboards which were erected in the road median of Imphal town for the daylong BJP State executive meeting on Sunday. Later, the billboards having Haokip’s photograph have been replaced.

Though one Imphal-based agency – Sharma Enterprises – which was engaged for printing and erection of the billboards, clarified for the mistakes, the general secretary of BJP Manipur Pradesh, K Saratkumar Singh, cancelled their contract with the party.

“For reasons of false printing and erection of hoarding, your contract with the BJP Manipur Pradesh stands cancelled,” said Saratkumar in a letter to the agency. “Any resultant consequences regarding the matter shall be solely borne by your firm, and the BJP Manipur Pradesh will not be responsible for it,” he added.