Further, on July 20 last, one more flood-relief camp cum medical camp was conducted at Bardiya-Pabakathi Kacharigaon under Mayang Block of Morigaon district with active co-operation of Jagiroad Ramakrishna Sevashrama.

Through the free medical camp, 350 patients were treated. Free medicines were distributed among the flood victims of this area and were provided 130 mosquito nets, 93 sarees, 40 dhotis and children were served 250 packets of biscuits.