Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 23 - The Assam Retired College Teachers’ Association has called upon the Government to take necessary steps to find a permanent solution to the recurring flood menace in the State.
Condoling the death of over 70 people in the recent wave of floods, the Association expressed concern over the acute suffering and loss of life and property of lakhs of people in the calamity.
The Association president, PC Chakravarty, urged the retired teachers to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or provide assistance through local administrations and NGOs.