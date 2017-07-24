



The glittering ceremony will display handloom products crafted by artisans from the seven northeastern states through a fashion show and an exhibition.

A film made by Umrao Jaan fame director Muzaffar Ali showing the distinct handloom products from the region bearing Geographical Indication status will also be screened at the event, in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

“The focus will be on the seven northeastern states so that each and every state is given due recognition by displaying their handloom and silk products,” Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Shantmanu told PTI.

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) under the Union Textiles Ministry is coordinating the event.

However, this time around, the Sant Kabir and National awards will not be presented to handloom workers, as the government has decided to club them with the Shilp Guru awards for handicraft artisans, which will be presented together at a function in the national capital New Delhi. – PTI