6 Congress MPs suspended for 5 sittings in Lok Sabha



NEW DELHI, July 24 (IANS): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended six Congress members from five sittings because of their unruly conduct. The six are Gaurav Gogoi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ranjit Ranjan, Sushmita Dev, MK Raghav and K Suresh.