On his two-day maiden visit to Dima Hasao, he was welcomed with a guard of honour presented by the Dima Hasao district administration and the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong. As a part of the day’s programme, a meeting was held at Haflong Circuit House with the Deputy Commissioner, SP and the departmental heads of Government departments of Dima Hasao and the general manager of NEEPCO Ltd., Umrangso.

During the meeting, a slide show was displayed on various facts about the history, topography, communication system, tourism, disaster management etc. The Governor also took stock of plan and programmes of developmental works about the various departments. Later in the evening a formal meeting with the delegations of political parties, NGOs and other organisations was also held.

The next day’s programme started with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan wherein the Governor took part along with the officials and citizens of Haflong. This was followed by the inauguration of a tourist lodge at Sainza Raji and also the SR Thaosen Media Centre at Dibarai in presence of Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member, NCHAC along with Executive Members. A warm welcome was accorded to the Governor by the villagers of Dibarai.