The public of the area and businessmen including the mahaldar (contractor) of the market alleged that though the Government has taken a decision for construction of a road to the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari through the Dhopatari-Changsari bi-weekly market, but the authorities concerned had not taken suitable steps to re-establish the market before the construction including the widening of the road due to which the normal functioning of the market has been hampered.

The mahaldar of the market said that though he had already given applications to the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (R), the Chief Executive Officer of the Kamrup Zila Parishad, the Circle Officer of North Guwahati and the Block Development Officer of Bezera to re-establish the market before the widening of the road but on July 17, the PWD and the contractor of the road tried to carry out an eviction drive on the road where the market is situated. They also tried to damage the market sheds without prior information to the mahaldar.

The contractor of the road had also heaped stones on the entrance of the market which has also created problems for the businessmen and a number of them had to return. As a result, the mahaldar lost revenue due to him from the businessmen. So the mahaldar, the businessmen of the market and public of the area have urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously for better functioning of the market in the future and to stop the eviction till the famous market of the area is properly shifted and re-established.