The training camp was scheduled from July 20 to July 28. Later, the police and sub-divisional administration broke the locks and opened the gate and defused the situation.

The NSUI, while opposing the holding of the training camp by RSS terming it as a ‘communal organisation,’ submitted a memorandum to the Jorhat district administration later.

A senior teacher of Mariani College said that the permission to organise the training camp was given by the Titabar administration after the application to organise the camp was forwarded to the subdivisional administration.

He said that Mariani being a small town, generally permission to hold any programme related to education by local organisations is granted by the college authorities.

However, if the application is for organising programmes which are not related to education, then the applications are forwarded to the administration, the teacher added.