In a press note, the general secretary of the organisation mentioned that the office of the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission at Kahilipara in Guahati published an advertisement on July 1 last for contractual engagement of teacher in the Elementary Education Department. As per advertisement No-SSA/TT/Engagement of Asstt. Teacher/1095/2017/1218, online application was sought from yet to be appointed TET-qualified candidates for the existing vacancies in 26 districts across the State.

“It is noteworthy that the candidates were asked to apply only for one district, and in-service teachers were not permitted to apply for the posts if they are not eligible. However, after the completion of online application and subsequent publication of the verification list of eligible candidates, it came to light that by violating the criteria mentioned in the advertisement, many candidates applied in more than one district, with some candidates even applying in five to six districts.

Further, many working teachers are also suspected to have applied online. Binud Boro alleged that the matter was informed to Education Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and also to the Mission Director Aruna Rajuria, and urged to look into the matter and take necessary action.

“We are hopeful that justice would prevail, he said.