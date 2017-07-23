CM lays foundation of road repair works

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 22 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for repair of three local roads at a function held at the Circuit House here today. The road stretches to be repaired include Graham Bazar Tiniali (NH-37) to AMCH gate Bordoloi Avenue, Dibrugarh –Rangagora–Tinsukia Road (Paltan Bazar to Maijaan) and Boiragimoth to Amollapatty. A total of 11.248 kms will be repaired under the Central Road Fund by entailing a cost of Rs 4744.80 lakhs. The function was attended by local officials and a few MLAs of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. The function was made fun of by some citizens here, as they did not expect such fanfare for routine PWD road repair works.