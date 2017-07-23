



The Minister visited the worst-hit Bogoleejan area of North Lakhimpur and inspected the breached portion of the Ranganadi embankment. She distributed rice flakes, jaggery and baby food purchased with proceeds from a portion of the monthly salary of the employees of State Forest Department among the flood-affected people at Bogoleejan.

Later, she addressed a public meeting at Bogeenadi under Kadam Revenue Circle where she distributed school bags, pencil boxes and toffees among the schoolchildren affected by the deluge.

Meanwhile, the overall flood situation has improved in Lakhimpur district following sunny weather during the last four days. According to the Lakhimpur district administration, even now 27 villages are still inundated, with 2,663.13 hectares of agricultural land being rendered useless due to heavy siltation by the flood waters.

Today, the district administration distributed 100 tubewells among the flood-affected people.