Former Davis Cup coach of Thailand and former chief coach of Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy Paul Dale will be the instructor in the workshop. At present Dale is the consultant of the Players Development Programme of the AATA.

All the AATA affiliated clubs can send one coach from their respective organisations for the workshop. AATA secretary Ankush Dutta informed that the coaches’ workshop will be followed by a ten-day advance coaching camp which will be held at Jorhat Tennis Club from August 7 to 16.

Meanwhile, the qualifying round matches of the OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 and 16 started today. The main draw matches will start from July 24 and the finals will be held on July 28.