ID boxing meet begins



GUWAHATI, July 22 - The 38th Inter District Boxing Championship was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Moran Oil India field, Moran last evening. The championship is being organised by the Moran Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association. Around 400 boxers from 28 districts are taking part in the championship. Inaugurating the meet Sonowal said, sports play vital role in creating peaceful atmosphere, stated a release.