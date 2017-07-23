

Interacting with the media here today, Prasanna, who is at present coaching the State players at the Basketball Association of Assam (BAA) court in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here, said she has spotted few young players who have potentiality and can excel if they get adequate support.

The lanky coach, who also acquired a coaching course in US, said along with quality court, infrastructure like gym, equipment, conference hall also have to be developed so that players can be given all facilities to develop their skill. Prasanna revealed that players have to be spotted at the age of 8 to 10 years and has to teach them the basic techniques in scientific way. "As this region is a hilly area, boys and girls are naturally strong. If they get proper facilities and training at the early age they will definitely do well in this game", said Prasanna.

BAA secretary Mukut Medhi informed that Prasanna has been named brand ambassador of the State basketball body and she will visit the State time to time. She will also train local coaches. At present Prasanna is training seven State coaches, said Medhi.