Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, launched Mission Football scheme during a football match between Top North East India XI and the Top Rest of India XI at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here at Polo.

Mission Football would be a dedicated programme for developing Football infrastructure and talent hunt in all the 11 districts of the State. Tournaments would be conducted at the State and district level to identify talents.

Under the programme about 1400 playgrounds in all the districts would be created. Mini stadiums will be developed at the sub district level with an investment of a approximately Rs 1.5 crore per stadium. This is in addition to the development of full fledged foot ball stadiums in 7 districts with an investment of Rs 5 crores per stadium.

Moreover, ten “grassroot centres” shall be built in each of the 11 districts of the state. Each centre shall take charge of at least 60 children. Two coaches will be provided at each of these grassroots centres.

The coaches along with referees will be trained in collaboration with Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and others with an aim to develop over 1500 coaches and 300 referees in the State.

Additionally, existing football infrastructure would be upgraded to full fledged football stadiums and development of two state of the art football stadiums would be developed that will be able to host international football matches.

Mission Football also envisages creation of football entertainment parks that will cater to multiple sports as well as arenas for festivals, concerts and other events.

The State Government will also assist clubs and associations and financial assistance for the development of football academies will be provided.

For development of the football academies Meghalaya Government will bear 30 per cent of the cost rest will be sourced from elsewhere.