The B-Plan Contest was launched recently in collaboration with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), Kolkata. Launching the B-Plan Contest, State Finance Minister Lalsawta said the contest will create a platform to identify, recognise and reward recent prospective entrepreneurs from Mizoram. “The B Plan Contest will also provide hands-on experience to promising entrepreneurs to fine tune their business plans and help them be better prepared for success,” he said.

As part of the scheme, Mizoram’s first Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit) will be held in October next to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, identifying emerging business opportunities and discuss the role of entrepreneurship in the development of Mizoram.

“The purpose of the event is to create a platform for students, professionals, current and prospective entrepreneurs to learn from and participate in the discussions on entrepreneurship opportunities with established entrepreneurs and experts,” he said.

The summit will feature successful entrepreneurs and experts to share their learning and discuss the emerging opportunities for entrepreneurship in Mizoram. Winners of the B Plan Contest will be felicitated during the Summit.

Based on these strategies, ten basic components have been identified. Rs 27,700 lakh had been allocated for the ten components for 2016-17 fiscal, Rs 75,000 lakh is allocated for 2017-18 fiscal.