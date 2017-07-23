However, facing pressure from police, which launched a search operation to rescue the two victims, the kidnappers released the two this morning.

According to sources, the duo, identified as Mahesh Sharma (35) and Vijay Singh (55), were forced into an auto at about 8 pm on Thursday by the group of four armed men. The victims were working on an upcoming parking lot near the main bazaar of the town, about a km from Tura Police Station.

The West Garo Hills police launched multiple operations to rescue the victims and soon received information of the kidnappers seeking refuge in Rongkugre village, near Tura peak.

The kidnappers ran for cover as police teams began to converge on the location. The two victims on their own came downhill and reached Baromile on Tura-Dalu Road at about 7.30 this morning.