A delegation of BJYM had met Chief Secretary Y Tshering here recently and demanded that Shangpliang be placed under suspension.

Alleging that Shangpliang has violated the provisions of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 by participating in a meeting of the ruling Congress, Meghalaya BJYM president Egenstar Kurkalang said, “He even speaks in favour of Congress which he cannot as a government servant.”

A video clip of the meeting which also went viral on social media shows Shangpliang taking part in a Congress meeting held at Lawbah village on July 8.

Shangpliang is holding the posts of Director of Social Welfare department, Secretary of General Administration Department, Secretary to Chief Adviser to the Government and Mission Director, National Health Mission and Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme.

Referring to the government’s decision to issue a show-cause notice to the officer, he, however, said, “Only issuing of show-cause notice to him is not enough. We expect the State Government not to adopt any partiality on this issue as he deserves to be suspended for violating government rules.”

Kurkalang also informed that the Chief Secretary has assured the delegation that necessary action will be taken in this regard. He, however, informed that they have decided to give the government two weeks time to comply with the demands, failing which they would be compelled to take other means of action.