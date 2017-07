KNF(D) militant arrested



IMPHAL, July 22 - A militant of the Kuki National Front (D) carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested from Kangpokpi district, police said today. The militant, identified as Douthanglen Kipgen, self- styled chairman of KNF (D) was arrested from Bongval Khullen village in Kangpokpi district yesterday, a senior police officer said. – PTI