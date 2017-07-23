Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 22 - The Guwahati Planetarium will organise an eight-day sky observation programme here from July 23 to 30. In the programme, participants can view the spectacular rings of the Saturn through a telescope. Interested people can take part in the programme from 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm, said the Planetarium in a press release issued here today.
At present, the Saturn is in a suitable position so that people can see it clearly through a telescope, added the release.
If the sky remains clear during the observation period, sky watchers can also catch a glimpse of the gas giant, Jupiter, with its Galilean moons, the release added.
The Guwahati Planetarium has made an appeal to interested students and other members of the public to attend the sky observation programme.