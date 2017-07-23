The consultation is being organised to share different levels of research by individuals and organisations.

The Assam Government has drafted and adopted a State Action Plan on Climate Change which includes a lot of information from various departments.

As many people are not aware of it, this consultation will have a discussion on the climate action plan too, the organisers said.

Representatives from different NGOs and civil society organisations from different parts of the State will take part in the consultation. Interested individuals or representatives of organisations working in the field of climate change may participate in the consultation, the organisers added.