A total of 483 violations were detected and fines worth Rs 87,200 were realised. Besides, 111 FIRs were submitted. Further, 46 modified bikes were detained, while four cases of rash driving were also reported.

Along with traffic police personnel, the drive was directly supervised by Commissioner of Guwahati Police Hiren Nath.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Additional DCPs and ACPs, too, were seen monitoring the drives conducted across the city.