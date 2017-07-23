The AGSU has opened a centre for collection of relief materials which will be distributed among the flood-affected people of the State. A large number of people have deposited various relief materials at this collection centre.

The students’ body earlier distributed relief materials among the flood victims of Lakhimpur district and Gohpur.

The AGSU has thanked all individuals, institutions and organisations for their noble gesture in depositing relief materials to the collection centre set up by it.