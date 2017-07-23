According to police sources, the victim – a resident of Lakshmi Mandir, Gorchuk – had gone out with her mother and got lost. As she was waiting near the highway, the two accused – driver Mainul Haque (29) and conductor Sonabor Ali (22) – allegedly raped her after offering to help her.

The victim was kept confined in the taxi the whole day on June 20. Last night, as the two accused were buying clothes for her near Jalukbari, they were apprehended by a constable and brought to the Jalukbari Police Outpost.

After making enquiries, Jalukbari Police handed over the arrested duo to the Gorchuk Police Station. Police sources said the girl was not able to articulate properly about the incident.

A case (278/17 ) has been registered at the Gorchuk Police Station under Section 366(A) of the IPC. The arrested driver and conductor were sent to jail today.