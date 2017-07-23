Throwing his weight behind Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi who vehemently protested against the decision of the Mariani College authorities to allow the RSS to organise a camp in the educational institution on Friday, senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi said the BJP and the RSS were in aggressive pursuit of their “Hindutva agenda,” which is ominous for the State.

“The Sangh Parivar is desperate. They are trying to bring people from outside and settle them here and give them citizenship. One of their leaders had recently said that the floods are not as important as Hindutva. Their activities have posed a threat to the identity and culture of the Assamese community,” Bordoloi said addressing a press conference here.

He said those who are opposing cow vigilantism are being branded as traitors. Bordoloi also questioned the role of the BJP and the RSS during the freedom movement and alleged that the RSS in fact helped the British rulers.

“When he was in jail, RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had written to the British five times, seeking forgiveness for going against the colonial rulers. He had given in writing that he was in no way involved in the freedom movement. Now the RSS has even started celebrating the birthday of Nathuram Godse. They have also launched a campaign in the social media to malign Mahatma Gandhi’s image… and now Modi claims himself to be the greatest patriot,” Bordoloi said.

The former minister also alleged that the RSS was imparting arms training to youth at various places, including Hojai, and during a recent camp organised at Pub Nalbari College.

Bordoloi said the frontline organisation of the RSS, Friends of Tribal Society, was setting up schools in tea gardens and luring youths towards the RSS. “In fact, some tea garden youths have been even taken to Nagpur for training. They are trying to divide the Christian and Hindu workers in the garden areas,” he alleged.