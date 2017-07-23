The workers, under the banner of the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union, had resorted to a strike four months back but that was withdrawn following assurances from the government that action will be taken to ensure that the employers of the workers implement the minimum wages laws.

Leaders of the union said that during a bipartite meeting on November 4 last, the managements had agreed to implement the demands of the workers related to payment of minimum wages, PF and ESI benefits.

“Currently some workers are paid as low as Rs 1,500. According to the Act, the high skilled workers (drivers) should get around Rs 14,500, while those like handymen, etc., should get over Rs 8,000. The petrol pump workers are semi-skilled,” the union said.

There are over one lakh petroleum workers in the region, most of them employed in petrol depots.