Committee’s chairman Hari Sankar Brahma and other members of the panel have been entrusted with the responsibility of finding available land in the State and the level of encroachment which would facilitate the government in issuing land pattas to indigenous population of the State.

The committee was constituted in February this year for suggesting measures including modification in the Assam Land Revenue Regulation, 1886, and other land laws for ensuring protection of land rights of indigenous people in Assam.

The committee has been meeting all the stake holders for finding out ways for improving the rules and regulations pertaining to land and its ownership.

The Chief Minister urged the committee to complete the whole procedure and submit its final draft report to the government at an early date for speedy implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Unemployed Association has written to the committee to ensure land rights for the backward classes by setting up separate belts or blocks for them. The association cited the example of Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and urged the authorities concerned to take a leaf out of their books.