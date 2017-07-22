They urged the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take a cabinet decision and issue a notification in this regard as soon as possible for the greater interest of the indigenous Bodo medium candidates.

In this connection, the lawyers have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal through the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar.

In the memorandum, they stated that the Bodo language has been used as an associate official language in BTAD since 2003. It was included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and so it ought to be included in any competitive examination in Assam along with the Assamese language. But Government of Assam, as well as the Gauhati High Court, have been depriving the Bodos from their fundamental right. On the other hand, in the UPSC examinations, the Bodo language has got equal status with Assamese language, they said.

They further stated if the Bodo language is not included in the ensuing AJS examinations along with the Assamese, Bodo medium candidates will not be able to clear it and will never get a chance to be judicial officers which is very unfortunate for the entire Bodo community, they alleged.