Informing this, the deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, Krishna Govinda Bhuya said that Bakrihawar village is the worst sufferer of this year’s flood in the district and maximum relief has been distributed in this area.

He said that they have received innumerable complaints from Bakrihawar area and these are being scrutinized. The medical department has already organized many camps in these areas and distributed free medicines worth Rs two lakh, he added. The Public Health Engineering department has also distributed 23,080 water purifying packets among the victims of the district.

Bhuya said that the entire district has experience 2,000 millilitres of rain in the month of June alone while the similar quantity of rainfall occurred in entire year in 2016 in the district.

Bhuya said that 7,800 families have been affected due to flood in the district. He said that 710 houses have been totally damaged and 30 concrete houses have been partially damaged. DC Bhuya has asked the PWD engineers to repair the damaged roads within seven days and said that there is no scarcity of fund for the repairing of the road damaged by flood.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner of Barak Valley, Dr Anwar Uddin Choudhury visited the various flood affected areas of Hailakandi district on Thursday along with the officials of the district administration. He visited Nimaichandpur area of the district where 50 families have been seriously affected due to flood and erosion. He asked the district administration officials to provide relief to the people of the area. Later, he also inspected the affected areas of Algapur circle.