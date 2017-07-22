The programme organised from July 7 was participated by several students of Dergaon schools. The closing ceremony chaired by the president of Dergaon AASU Polash Bora was held at Dergaon Girls’ HS School and was attended by several noted individuals along with students and guardians. The objective of the meeting was explained by the secretary of Dergaon AASU Milonjyoti Khataniar while the adviser Deep Barthakur explained the different aspects of the summer programme.

The open meeting of the closing ceremony was addressed by noted social worker Atul Goswami, the secretary of Dergaon Journalists’ Association Bichitra Bhushan Kalita, Director of Proficient Career Counselling, Dergaon Sanjoy Kr Hazarika, president of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha Nurul Sultan, teacher Rajen Pujari and AASU leader Abhibartan Goswami. The meeting was also attended by Jiban Hazarika, Ramesh Sarmah, Bonti Ahmed, Abdulaa Siddiki, Rajib Sarma, Madhurjya Mohan Hazarika among others.

In the programme science model, quiz, essay, debating, art, extempore speech competitions were held.