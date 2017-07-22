The two seriously injured co-passengers have been identified as Ranjan Baruah a retired forest ranger and DN Sonowal a resident of Golaghat.

According to sources, the ‘Wagon R’ car they were travelling in hit a tree nearby the NH-36. State BJP president, Ranjit Kumar Dass along with four MLAs Sum Ronghang, Joyram Engleng, Dr Numal Momin, Dr Mansing Rongpi and the newly-elected MACs and many well-wishers rushed to Maibongsa’s residence situated at Diphu on hearing the news.

BJP workers and leaders of both East and West Karbi Anglong have condoled his demise.

It may be mentioned here that Maibongsa was involved with different social works. He contested as an MLA from Diphu constituency on a BJP ticket in 2011.