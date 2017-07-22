Sharp weapon injury marks were found on the neck, breast, and stomach of the victim, Paree Saikia. When the neighbours reached the spot, the victim was found lying on the bed with deep slits on her throat.

During the investigation by the police, it was discovered that nothing was looted from the house, which led them to suspect a personal dispute as the reason. The husband of the woman was not at home when the murder took place, neighbours said.

According to police, the accused of the murder Nitul Saikia, an youth aged about 35 and a neighbour of the deceased woman, fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, search operation is on to nab the accused and further investigation into the matter is under way.