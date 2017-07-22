On the occasion, stalls with traditional regional varieties of food cuisines across India were displayed. Personnel of the unit also conducted indoor and outdoor games. A cultural night was also held on the occasion.

Bhanu Upadhyay, IG SSB, inaugurated the celebration and appreciated the unit’s efforts and progress in the realm of insurgency and border guarding duties.

PC Baswal, the incumbent unit head of the 64th Bn SSB speaking on the occasion briefed about the history of the unit since its inception till date. At the same time, he remarked about the yeomen’s service of the jawan in the making of India and assured the contribution of the unit in future with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Bibekananda Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner Kokrajhar, Rajen Sing, SP Kokrajhar, Col Jaivir Sing, Co. 3rd Rajput, MM Boro, Co 7th APBn among others attended the programme.

It may be mentioned here that the 64th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal is currently deployed in BTAD area of Kokrajhar district, performing border guarding duties along the Indo-Bhutan border.