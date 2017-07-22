Dr Rajdeep Roy, member, Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) of the Indian Railways said, “since there is a huge rush in the train which was introduced three days ago, the NF Railways must consider allotment of intercity trains to ply from Silchar everyday.” He expressed disappointment over the excess fares charged from passengers seeking tickets to travel by the special train.

Interestingly, Roy, who is also the spokesperson of the State BJP said, “it is surprising to see that the Minister of Railways Rajen Gohain has not visited Barak Valley even once after assuming responsibilities of the department.”

Rs 1.92 lakh looted: A person escaped with cash of Rs 1.92 lakh from an open cash counter of a branch of State Bank of India in Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district on Thursday.

Sources informed that according to the CCTV footage available from the bank, two others were seen with the alleged person while he was picking up cash from the drawer of the cash counter in the absence of the bank officials.